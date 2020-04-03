UBS Group AG Buys 86,757 Shares of Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 86,757 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Frontline were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Frontline in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.60. Frontline Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Frontline had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.00%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 195.12%.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

