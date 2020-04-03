UBS Group AG Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 147.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.42. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $132.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus purchased 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

