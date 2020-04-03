UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 220.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of SYNNEX worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $12,932,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in SYNNEX by 854.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $11,703,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in SYNNEX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $26,190.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,166.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,583,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,240,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,568,626.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,318 shares of company stock worth $5,493,938 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

Shares of SNX opened at $72.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

