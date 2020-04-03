UBS Group AG Sells 49,982 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,982 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.19% of American Equity Investment Life worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEL opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.89. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla bought 4,075 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,207.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,619.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $664,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

