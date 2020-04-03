UBS Group AG Sells 51,210 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after buying an additional 1,028,326 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,582,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,328,000 after acquiring an additional 593,792 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,312,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,830,000 after acquiring an additional 576,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,283,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,150,000 after purchasing an additional 108,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,919.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $180,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 305,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,015,179.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 and sold 43,805 shares valued at $2,475,150. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

