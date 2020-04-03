United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ UBCP opened at $10.50 on Monday. United Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.47.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in United Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 69,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,044,000. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

