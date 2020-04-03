United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €37.02 ($43.04).

ETR UTDI opened at €26.76 ($31.12) on Monday. United Internet has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 12 month high of €37.25 ($43.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 13.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.01.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

