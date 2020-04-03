United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $165.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on URI. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI opened at $96.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.52. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $2,999,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in United Rentals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 33,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $31,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.