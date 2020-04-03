Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at B. Riley

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBA. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. 61.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

