VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:HYD)

VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 15,361 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 17,160% compared to the average daily volume of 89 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $53.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.04. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,888,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,287,000 after acquiring an additional 508,722 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,916,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,829,000 after acquiring an additional 207,363 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,728,000 after acquiring an additional 35,714 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 576,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after acquiring an additional 88,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 439,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,164,000 after buying an additional 24,937 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.