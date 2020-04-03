VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 15th

VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) shares are set to reverse split on Wednesday, April 15th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of OIH opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $18.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 723,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 37,216 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,022,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,769,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,839,000.

