VANECK VECTORS RARE EARTH/STRATEGIC METALS ETF (BMV:REMX) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 15th

VANECK VECTORS RARE EARTH/STRATEGIC METALS ETF (BMV:REMX) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, April 15th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 14th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46. VANECK VECTORS RARE EARTH/STRATEGIC METALS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $400.00 and a fifty-two week high of $621.00.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for VANECK VECTORS RARE EARTH/STRATEGIC METALS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANECK VECTORS RARE EARTH/STRATEGIC METALS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.