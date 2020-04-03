VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.61% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,057,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.35. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

About VanEck Vectors Russia ETF

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

