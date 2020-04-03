VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 15th

Shares of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, April 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 14th.

NYSEARCA:FRAK opened at $4.50 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 2.43% of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

