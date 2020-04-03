Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Michele O’connor Sells 3,000 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total transaction of $470,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michele O’connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Michele O’connor sold 99 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $14,461.92.

On Friday, January 3rd, Michele O’connor sold 69 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $9,740.04.

VEEV opened at $156.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.82. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

