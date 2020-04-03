VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,786,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,122,410 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of VEON worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in VEON by 992.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 297,780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEON by 31,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 249,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in VEON by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its holdings in VEON by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 40,405,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of VEON by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Capital Management Ltd now owns 52,389,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223,461 shares during the last quarter. 23.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. VEON Ltd has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. VEON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEON shares. BidaskClub raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. VTB Capital upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VEON from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.90 to $2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

