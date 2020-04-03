Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Price Down 15% on Disappointing Earnings

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) shares were down 15% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $35.06 and last traded at $36.53, approximately 1,452,266 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 489,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 285.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94.

Verint Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.