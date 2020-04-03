Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,495 Shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pra Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Pra Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Pra Group by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pra Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Pra Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on PRAA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st.

Pra Group stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Pra Group Inc has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pra Group Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

