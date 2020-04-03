Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTLD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 156.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 240,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTLD. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.47 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $38,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,670.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

