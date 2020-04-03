Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 41.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,416,000 after buying an additional 553,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,207,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 842,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 158.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 232,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.88. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $25.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.88 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

In other news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

