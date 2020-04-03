Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $358,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 117.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 31,690 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 106.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 29,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,101,000 after buying an additional 82,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after buying an additional 171,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.66.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $38,263.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,263.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,364 shares of company stock worth $7,079,489. 38.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $59.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

