Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after buying an additional 17,989 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

In other OSI Systems news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $2,079,167.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,894.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $91,723.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,601,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,174 shares of company stock worth $3,526,685 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.75 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.45%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

