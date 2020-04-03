Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,138 Shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $728.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88. Gorman-Rupp Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.02 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

Separately, Sidoti raised Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

