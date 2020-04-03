Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $1,341,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $347,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,094.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Wysenski purchased 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $138,314.20. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.46. Alkermes Plc has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

