Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 162.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,834,000 after purchasing an additional 294,622 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $27.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.87. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $38.79.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

In other news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $55,653.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,072 shares in the company, valued at $341,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,355 shares of company stock worth $162,187 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.