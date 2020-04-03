Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 243.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Simulations Plus worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 507,393 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 429,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 120,514 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 53,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Shares of SLP opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $41.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.78.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. Analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $761,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,874,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,579,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,840 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.