Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $416,000 Stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 694,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,244,000 after buying an additional 98,785 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,262,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Energizer news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENR. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

