Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $423,000 Stake in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 26,889 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 588.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 60,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. Denny’s Corp has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Denny’s Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

