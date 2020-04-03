Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $435,000 Holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 317,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 65,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAT opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.53. BioTelemetry Inc has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $63.24.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $112.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

