Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $447,000 Holdings in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 69,255 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Gulfport Energy worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPOR. FMR LLC increased its position in Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 1,182,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Gulfport Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 126,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gulfport Energy by 119.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gulfport Energy by 26.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 158,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 33,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,411,000 after buying an additional 871,753 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.64. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 116.37%. The business had revenue of $281.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

Gulfport Energy Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

