Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 30,161 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,455 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 458,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after buying an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

