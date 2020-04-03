Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PROS by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,023,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,806,000 after buying an additional 24,671 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 347.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after buying an additional 198,720 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 234,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PROS had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRO. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PROS from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PROS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

In other PROS news, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $118,663.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,112 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

