Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 136.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uniqure were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QURE. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 92.3% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,680,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,300,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,854,343.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,996,216.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 6,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $413,888.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,307 shares of company stock worth $6,946,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

QURE opened at $46.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.55. Uniqure NV has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,705.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniqure NV will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

QURE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Uniqure from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Uniqure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

