Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,167 Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228,868 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 49,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.82. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Boever acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $149,881.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,881. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

