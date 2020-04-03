Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,379 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 306,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,349,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.05. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $859.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMP. Stephens began coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 4,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

