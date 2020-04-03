Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 84,286 Shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,092 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 84,286 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil & Gas were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 26.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 394,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 81,360 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 47.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 97,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,555 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 18,915.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,652,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,016 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,860,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 928,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 5.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 453,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 23,827 shares in the last quarter.

NOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $0.73 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.18 million.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $7,150,000.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $2,820,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,749,742 shares of company stock valued at $16,698,459.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

