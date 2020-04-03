Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,484 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $196,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Avinash Reddy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,600 shares of company stock worth $251,280. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $444.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $43.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

