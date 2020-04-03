Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,475 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 15,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of ADT opened at $4.11 on Friday. ADT Inc has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.26). ADT had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.53.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.