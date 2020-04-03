Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,287 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TR opened at $36.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.03.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous — dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

