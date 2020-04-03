Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 410,872 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 410,872 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Orthofix Medical worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 28,652.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 229,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 228,645 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 424,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,620,000 after acquiring an additional 89,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OFIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Orthofix Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $121.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.90 million. Research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 10,000 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $268,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,661.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek bought 2,900 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.48 per share, with a total value of $102,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,509.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

