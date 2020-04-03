Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €132.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €163.00 ($189.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €170.16 ($197.86).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €98.83 ($114.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion and a PE ratio of 3.71. Volkswagen has a one year low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a one year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €135.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €162.47.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

