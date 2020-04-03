Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VOW3. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €170.16 ($197.86).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €98.83 ($114.92) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €135.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €162.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a twelve month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

