Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.54

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.54 and last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 300604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 136.36, a current ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $2,671,810.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,349 shares in the company, valued at $90,472,666.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Bowers bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.21 per share, for a total transaction of $52,762.50. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,333. 10.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,723,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 391.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after acquiring an additional 158,736 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 110,229 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

