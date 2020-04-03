Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.36% of Wayside Technology Group worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSTG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $18.29.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 3.25%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

