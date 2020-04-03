Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Republic Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.28. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 59.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

