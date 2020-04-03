Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

