Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.81.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

In related news, CEO David Zalman purchased 15,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.17 per share, with a total value of $649,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,710. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. Insiders have purchased 22,356 shares of company stock worth $981,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

