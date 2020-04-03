Wedbush Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Comerica from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Comerica from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. Comerica has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $80.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 636.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.