Wedbush Weighs in on Regions Financial Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RF. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Shares of RF opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.