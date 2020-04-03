Wedbush Weighs in on TCF Financial Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for TCF Financial in a research note issued on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

TCF stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. TCF Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCF. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 142.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 205,044 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at about $497,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at about $6,101,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at about $985,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.